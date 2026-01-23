Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 2026
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson said it planned to return 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.7 billion) to shareholders as it beat quarterly operating earnings expectations on Friday.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, excluding restructuring charges, of 12.26 billion crowns for the final quarter of 2025. That compares to an average forecast of 10.09 billion crowns in an Infront poll of analysts.
($1 = 9.0026 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Agnieszka Olenska in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
