London, UK– 18 December 2025 – As AI becomes central to fintech operations and payments workflows, Equals Money | Railsr has partnered with Okta, the San-Francisco based identity and access management company, to enhance security, visibility, and governance.

Equals Money processes around $50 billion annually, with the majority of that volume flowing through its API-driven, embedded finance capabilities. Through its combined infrastructure and APIs, the fintech enables B2B2X customers to leverage the value offered by AI adoption, including the deployment of agents, while ensuring that cross-border transfers are protected from the increasing threats of AI-enabled malicious actors. For the last 16 months, this innovation has been underpinned by Okta and the Auth0 security platforms.

Balancing innovation and security

In financial services, identity and access management(IAM) has become the primary control plane for monitoring both human and AI behaviour.

Account takeover continues to be a major threat. Humans remain the weakest link, and AI has lowered the barrier for attackers. Fake login pages can now be cloned in minutes, and sophisticated attacks that once required specialist expertise are now widely accessible. In many organisations, employees are experimenting with new AI tools, yet this sometimes takes place without oversight, creating “shadow AI” risks similar to shadow IT.

At the same time, AI agents are increasingly being used to streamline processes such as booking, payments, and onboarding. Unlike traditional automation, these agents can adapt and make decisions, which requires strict governance.

By leveraging Okta, Equals can distinguish between normal activity and unusual patterns, providing visibility and guardrails without slowing innovation.

How Equals Money | Railsr uses Okta

Equals uses Auth0 for customer identity and the Okta platform for workforce identity, access, and AI governance, enabling security controls across both customer-facing and internal systems. Key capabilities include:

Behavioural monitoring: Detects unusual login patterns, such as multiple services accessed simultaneously. Role-based access control: Ensures employees operate only within their authorised permissions. Shadow AI oversight: Identifies unapproved AI tools or unauthorised activity. Secure authentication: Supports passkeys, multi-factor authentication, and frictionless login for both sophisticated and less technical users.

James Simcox, Chief Operations and Product Officer at Equals Money | Railsr, said:

“At Equals we want to focus on building and innovating faster, more seamless financial products, while keeping our customers' accounts safe. To do this, we need to defend against AI-powered threat actors while still helping someone’s grandmother log in.

“Agents will soon be taking part in the payment journey. You’ll book a holiday by asking an agent to find flights and hotels and pay automatically. But this opportunity comes with new risks. We have to be ready.”

“Okta gives us the guardrails to achieve all of this. We've also rolled out Okta to our staff. Having both products integrated helps us manage interactions across the whole ecosystem.”

By embedding identity management, behavioural reporting, and role-based access controls across operations, Equal’s partnership with Okta demonstrates how fintech companies can scale AI-driven innovation safely. It highlights the importance of visibility, governance, and proactive risk management: lessons that resonate across the wider payments and fintech ecosystem.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Equals Money | Railsr

Equals Money | Railsr brings together two powerful forces in financial technology to create one of Europe's largest embedded finance providers. Railsr’s pioneering infrastructure, seamlessly integrating banking, wallets and cards through robust APIs and licenses, is now combined with Equals Money's leadership in multi-currency accounts, FX and corporate card solutions.

Our mission is to provide a comprehensive money movement solution that empowers businesses and brands to embed financial services into their customer journeys, enhance operational efficiency and make spend management one less thing to worry about. These services are backed by cutting-edge technology, expert support and rigorous compliance.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World’s Identity Company™. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world’s leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com.