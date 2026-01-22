Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Bankinter's Q4 net profit rose 25% to 278 million euros, surpassing analyst expectations due to increased fees.
MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 25% from the same period in 2024, helped by a rise in fees.
The country's fifth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 278 million euros ($325 million) in the October-to-December period, compared to 222 million euros a year ago.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 272 million euro net profit.
($1 = 0.8557 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by David Latona)
Net profit is the amount of money a company has left after all expenses, taxes, and costs have been deducted from total revenue. It indicates the profitability of a business.
Profit growth refers to the increase in a company's earnings over a specific period, often expressed as a percentage. It indicates the company's ability to generate more income.
