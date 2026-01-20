Egypt's Sisi to meet Trump on Davos sidelines, presidency

Sisi and Trump's Upcoming Meeting

CAIRO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will meet U.S President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Egypt's presidency said on Tuesday.

Background of the Meeting

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the U.S announced it was launching the second phase of its plan to end the war in Gaza.

Key Topics of Discussion

Sisi and Trump met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in October during a summit convened by Egypt to sign a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the conflict.

Egypt's Role in Regional Stability

On Friday, Trump said he was also ready to restart U.S. mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve a dispute over an Ethiopian dam considered by both Egypt and Sudan to be a threat to their water supplies.

Egypt is reviewing a U.S. invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace, according to the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad is already on the Gaza Executive Board, which the White House has said will help support effective governance and the delivery of services aimed at advancing peace, stability and prosperity for Gaza's people.

(Reporting by Mohammed Hendawy, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Alison Williams)