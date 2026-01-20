Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 20, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Egypt's President Sisi will meet US President Trump at Davos to discuss regional stability, including the Ethiopian dam dispute and Gaza peace.
CAIRO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will meet U.S President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Egypt's presidency said on Tuesday.
This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the U.S announced it was launching the second phase of its plan to end the war in Gaza.
Sisi and Trump met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in October during a summit convened by Egypt to sign a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the conflict.
On Friday, Trump said he was also ready to restart U.S. mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve a dispute over an Ethiopian dam considered by both Egypt and Sudan to be a threat to their water supplies.
Egypt is reviewing a U.S. invitation to join Trump's Board of Peace, according to the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad is already on the Gaza Executive Board, which the White House has said will help support effective governance and the delivery of services aimed at advancing peace, stability and prosperity for Gaza's people.
(Reporting by Mohammed Hendawy, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Alison Williams)
