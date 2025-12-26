Home > Headlines > Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison
Headlines

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah arrives in UK after release from Egyptian prison

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 26, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

LONDON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - High-profile activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who was released from prison after an Egyptian presidential pardon in September, has arrived in Britain, the Egyptian-British campaigner's family and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday.

Abd el-Fattah, 44, has become Egypt's most prominent political prisoner after spending much of his adult life in and out of detention due to his activism, and a rare symbol of opposition to a far-reaching crackdown under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The lengthy imprisonment of Abd el-Fattah, who obtained British citizenship through his mother, Laila Soueif, in 2021, and his repeated hunger strikes alongside her prompted widespread international pleas for his release.

She confirmed his return on Facebook: "Praise be to Allah, Alaa reached London safely".

In a longer statement, his family said he flew to Britain on Friday from Cairo after his travel ban was lifted by Egyptian authorities on December 20. The statement said he would shortly be reunited with his 14-year-old son Khaled, who lives in Brighton in southern England with his mother.

"I'm delighted that Alaa Abd el-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief," Starmer said on social media platform X.

"I want to pay tribute to Alaa’s family, and to all those that have worked and campaigned for this moment."

Despite campaigns calling for Abd el-Fattah's release, notably during the COP27 climate summit that Egypt hosted in 2022, Sisi pardoned him in September this year, having ordered authorities to study his possible pardon. Abd el-Fattah's name had been removed from Egypt's "terrorism" list months earlier.

On Friday, Starmer also thanked the president for his decision to grant the pardon.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Related Posts
Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find
Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus, researchers find
Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike
Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrike
Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests
Venezuela frees 99 prisoners detained after post-election protests
Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees
Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees
Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Moscow sentences Russian diplomat to 12 years for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence
Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals
Putin sends a signal to Trump on Ukraine proposals
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Russian central bank cuts own forex sales from 2026, withdrawing some support for rouble
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Axios reports
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Zelenskiy to hold talks with Trump on Sunday on ending Ukraine war
Zelenskiy to hold talks with Trump on Sunday on ending Ukraine war
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says
Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says

Putin indicated Russia could be open to territory swap as part of Ukraine deal, Kommersant says

Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist

Judge grants injunction blocking US from detaining British anti-disinformation activist

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

North Korea's Kim Jong Un signals continued missile development in next 5 years

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine, US negotiators discussed how to bring peace closer, Zelenskiy says

Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body

Swedish police shoot man dead, find woman's body

Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message

Britain's King Charles lauds unity in diversity in his Christmas message

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

Soccer-Forest great Robertson, 'Picasso of our game', dies at 72

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Serbia supports talks with Hungary's Mol over sale of sanctioned NIS oil firm 

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

View All Headlines Posts