Exclusive-Stake in the Economist draws interest as deadline approaches, sources say
Exclusive-Stake in the Economist draws interest as deadline approaches, sources say
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
By Dawn Kopecki and Amy-Jo Crowley
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The sale of a large stake in the Economist publication is coming to a head this week, as bidders submit expressions of interest by Friday's deadline for a 27% stake, three people familiar with the matter said.
At least a dozen parties, including ultra-wealthy individuals and media companies, have already shown preliminary interest, one of the people said.
It's been a decade since a share close to this size has been up for grabs. Britain's Pearson sold its 50% stake in 2015 to the holding group of Italy's wealthy Agnelli family for 469 million pounds ($531 million), ending its nearly 60-year ownership in the magazine.
Philanthropist Lynn Forester de Rothschild is putting the Rothschild banking dynasty's share of the Economist up for sale three years after the death of her husband, Evelyn de Rothschild, who chaired the Economist from 1972 to 1989, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.
The Rothschild family financed Europe's military operations in the Napoleonic Wars, bailed out the Bank of England in 1825 and funded Britain's purchase of a controlling stake in the Suez Canal in 1875, according to the Rothschild archive.
The Rothschild family and the Economist did not respond to requests for comment.
Founded in 1843, the publication has nearly 1,000 shareholders, with Exor, a holding vehicle for Italy's Agnelli family, owning a 43.4% stake and the Rothschilds owning 27%, according to the Economist's annual results.
The sale is made more complex as the Economist's governance is structured to ensure the editorial process at the 182-year-old publication remains independent, prohibiting any one individual or company from owning a controlling stake in the corporate parent.
There have been few opportunities in recent years to buy into prestigious and influential British media empires. The owner of the Daily Mail, DMGT, recently stepped in to scoop up the Telegraph Media Group after British regulators banned foreign ownership of UK newspapers.
That forced U.S.-based RedBird Capital to withdraw its 500 million pound ($658.5 million) joint bid with Abu Dhabi-backed IMI for the Telegraph.
The Economist is profitable and has been expanding its subscriber base. Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2025, was 170 million pounds and operating profit was 20 million pounds, up 23% on the prior year, according to its most recent published figures.
The sale of the Rothschild stake, which includes about 20% in voting shares, could value the media company around 800 million pounds ($1.06 billion), a person familiar with the matter said.
Two senior U.S. media executives said a stake in the Economist may appeal to ultra-wealthy people who would see it as a means to further their access to elite circles.
"Even if you're at Davos, it's crowded. But the Economist gets you respect," one media CEO said. "It will open a lot of interesting doors."
(Reporting by Dawn Kopecki in New York and Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Editing by Anousha Sakoui, Nick Zieminski and Edmund Klamann)