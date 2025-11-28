BP Olympic Pipeline begins restart process after completing repairs
BP Olympic Pipeline begins restart process after completing repairs
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 28, 2025
By Nicole Jao
NEW YORK (Reuters) -BP said on Friday it had begun restarting the 400-mile Olympic Pipeline after completing repairs on a leak east of Everett, Washington.
The Olympic Pipeline moves refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from northern Washington to Oregon and consists of one 16-inch diameter pipeline and one 20-inch pipeline.
"Olympic initiated restart procedures on the 20-inch pipeline early on November 28 following a successful leak test," the company said in an emailed statement.
Earlier this week, its crews restored the 16-inch segment of the pipeline system after finding no indications of a leak.
A refined products discharge on the Olympic Pipeline was first reported on November 11. BP shut the entire pipeline system a week later, halting product deliveries.
Washington declared a fuel emergency last week and Oregon followed suit on Monday in response to the system shutdown, which has disrupted jet fuel supplies to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac).
The outage also forced major carriers including Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines to implement plans to minimize the impact of the pipeline disruption on flights out of Sea-Tac during the busy Thanksgiving travel week by hauling extra fuel via tanker trucks and inbound flights and adding fuel stops to outbound flights.
(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)