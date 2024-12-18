Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Uncategorized

ECB’s Wunsch says weaker euro may take edge off US tariffs
Hand giving euro to vendor at market.

Published : 22 seconds ago, on

By Divya Chowdhury and Francesco Canepa

MUMBAI (Reuters) -A weaker euro falling to parity with the dollar would cushion the impact of any new U.S. tariffs on euro zone growth although it would push up inflation, European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Belgian central bank governor said in an interview with the Reuters Global Markets Forum that market bets on four more ECB rate cuts next year were a “meaningful” scenario, but he was open to taking a different path should inflation and growth data require it.

The ECB cut rates last week on the back of a gloomier outlook and policymakers said the bank’s already lowered growth projections could prove too optimistic if U.S. trade policy took a protectionist turn under President-elect Donald Trump.

But Wunsch said a lower euro exchange rate against the greenback could take the edge off any new U.S. tariffs on imports from the euro zone.

“We’ve already seen the euro depreciating maybe 4% or 5% against the dollar,” he said. “So it would only take the euro to go to parity for a 10% tariff to be essentially compensated.”

On the flipside, a weaker currency would push up inflation by making imports more expensive, Wunsch cautioned.

The Belgian governor, in the past seen as a hawk who favoured higher borrowing costs, said he expected the ECB’s policy rate, currently at 3%, to fall by another percentage point if inflation settles at the ECB’s 2% target, as it expects.

“I guess we will land at somewhere around rates of 2% on the basis of our forecast,” he said.

He added that market bets on four more ECB rate cuts worth 25 basis points each in the next four meetings were broadly in line with the central bank’s thinking.

“I am comfortable with it as a scenario that I find meaningful,” he said. “It’s relatively aligned to ours. But that’s give or take.”

The ECB is due to review its long-term strategy next year. Wunsch said the central bank should drop a reference in its strategy document to reacting in an “especially forceful” way to below-target inflation.

This is because extraordinary measures like massive bond purchases and negative rates were shown to be effective only when the economy is doing poorly while they have little traction when it is doing well, he argued.

“I personally believe that we will have a not-so-easy discussion on the issue of reacting forcefully when we see inflation moving below target,” he said.

“I’m not sure there is this broad consensus that as soon as you move to somewhere below 2% – of course not on a purely temporary basis – that you have to react very forcefully.”

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on LSEG Messenger, for live interviews: https://lseg.group/3KFHrhe)

(Reporting By Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai and Francesco Canepa in FrankfurtEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Christina Fincher)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post