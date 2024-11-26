Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

Novo, Lilly shares rise as Biden proposes obesity care coverage

Novo Nordisk logo on blue sign

Published : 2 days ago, on

By Ludwig Burger and Stine Jacobsen

(Reuters) – Shares of weight-loss drugmakers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed expanding coverage of anti-obesity drugs under state-run health plans and as a potential rival drug missed expectations in a trial.

Under the proposal, out-of-pocket expenses for the drugs would be reduced for millions of Americans on Medicare and Medicaid, for some by as much as 95%.

This is an important step forward for patients,” Novo Nordisk said in a statement commenting on the proposal, adding that the coverage could become effective in 2026.

Novo shares pared initial gains of as much as 4.9% to trade 1.5% higher at 1445 GMT. U.S. peer Eli Lilly shares were up over 3%.

Alexander Jenke, a portfolio manager at Medical Strategy in Munich, which manages 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in assets, said previous trial results on cardiovascular health benefits of Novo’s weekly shot Wegovy had paved the way for the policy change.

“It’s a logical step after a number of trial results that showed a positive effect on co-morbidities beyond just weight loss. But there remains some uncertainty as to how the next administration will deal with this,” said Jenke.

Separately, a would-be challenger in the fast-growing obesity therapy market, Amgen, said its experimental drug MariTide led to an average weight loss of up to 20% in a mid-stage trial with overweight or obese participants.

Amgen’s shares were down nearly 8% ahead of the U.S. market open, as the data fell short of investor expectations.

Medical Strategy’s Jenke said both pieces of news were probably buoying Novo shares and that the prospect of less aggressive rivalry from Amgen also helped Lilly’s stock.

Current rules for the Medicare and Medicaid health insurance programmes cover the use of drugs such as Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy for certain conditions like diabetes, but not for obesity as a condition on its own.

The White House said in a statement the proposal could lower out-of-pocket costs for weight-loss drugs by up to 95%, expanding access to millions of Americans.

($1 = 0.9521 euros)

 

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Jesus Calero in Gdansk, Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt. Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post