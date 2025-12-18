Home > Finance > ECB policymakers see steady rates next year but cut not off table, sources say
Finance

ECB policymakers see steady rates next year but cut not off table, sources say

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

FRANKFURT, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers expect to keep ‍interest rates ‌steady next year but they are not yet ready ⁠to take a rate cut ‌off the table because the outlook is too uncertain, three sources told Reuters.

The ECB kept rates steady on Thursday and revised ⁠upwards some of its growth and inflation projections, a move interpreted by investors ​as closing the door to further rate ‌cuts.

But sources with direct knowledge ⁠of the discussion said there was no appetite at Thursday's meeting, which ended exceptionally early just after 0900 ​GMT, to declare the end of policy easing because uncertainty remains high. The ECB last cut rates in June.

Still, all three sources said that the most likely outcome ​was for ‍interest rates to ​remain unchanged over the course of 2026, in line with market expectations.

The sources said that most policymakers see risks around the growth outlook as broadly balanced, even if a few thought that growth could turn out lower than embedded in ⁠the ECB's own projections.

In the case of inflation, there was even less debate as ​most policymakers thought risks were balanced.

And ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank remained "in a good place" but this was not "static", ‌meaning rates could still be changed and decisions would be made meeting by meeting.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa)

Related Posts
Pirelli says 99.3% of 500 million euro bond converted, diluting Sinochem and Camfin stakes
Pirelli says 99.3% of 500 million euro bond converted, diluting Sinochem and Camfin stakes
UK appoints Christian Turner as ambassador to the US
UK appoints Christian Turner as ambassador to the US
Norway reaches 2026 fisheries agreement with Russia, cod quota at lowest level since 1991
Norway reaches 2026 fisheries agreement with Russia, cod quota at lowest level since 1991
VW management to continue cost cutting
VW management to continue cost cutting
Parliament of Swiss canton Fribourg votes to ban mobile phones at school
Parliament of Swiss canton Fribourg votes to ban mobile phones at school
Italy economy minister denies interfering in MPS's bid for Mediobanca
Italy economy minister denies interfering in MPS's bid for Mediobanca
Eni and BlackRock's GIP take joint control of carbon capture unit
Eni and BlackRock's GIP take joint control of carbon capture unit
Bank of England's Bailey sees inflation near 2% target by May
Bank of England's Bailey sees inflation near 2% target by May
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
Italian judge drops Genoa dam case against Webuild CEO
ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine
ECB's Lagarde 'fully confident' EU will agree reparation loan plan for Ukraine
ECB keeps rates unchanged, turns more positive on economy
ECB keeps rates unchanged, turns more positive on economy
Austria's top court rules Meta's ad model illegal, orders overhaul of user data practices in EU
Austria's top court rules Meta's ad model illegal, orders overhaul of user data practices in EU

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Salzgitter takes legal action against Thyssenkrupp over HKM joint venture

Salzgitter takes legal action against Thyssenkrupp over HKM joint venture

Lovable valued at $6.6 billion in latest funding round as AI coding demand surges

Lovable valued at $6.6 billion in latest funding round as AI coding demand surges

Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system

Israel, Germany sign $3.1 billion contract expansion for Arrow air defence system

Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector

Britain imposes more sanctions on Russia's energy sector

Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution

Asked about NATO, Zelenskiy says Ukraine should not change its constitution

Equals Money | Railsr partners with Okta to secure AI-driven payments

Equals Money | Railsr partners with Okta to secure AI-driven payments

France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests

France drafts in army for cattle vaccination to defuse farmer protests

Russia orders Russian Railways to sell $2.4 billion Moscow Towers to pay debts, three sources say

Russia orders Russian Railways to sell $2.4 billion Moscow Towers to pay debts, three sources say

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

Belgian farmers in anti-trade protest clash with police

UK actors vote to reject digital scans in AI rights push, echoing Hollywood battles

UK actors vote to reject digital scans in AI rights push, echoing Hollywood battles

UK pauses trials of Ajax in new setback for army fighting vehicle

UK pauses trials of Ajax in new setback for army fighting vehicle

Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria

Germany signs $2.35 billion armoured vehicle deal with Finland's Patria

View All Finance Posts