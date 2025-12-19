Home > Finance > ECB's Escriva expects monetary policy to remain steady
Finance

ECB's Escriva expects monetary policy to remain steady

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - ECB policymaker Jose Luis Escriva said on Friday he saw no reason for a change in interest rates and that he expected monetary policy to remain steady in the foreseeable future.

The European Central Bank kept its policy rates steady on Thursday and revised upwards some of its growth and inflation projections, a move that probably closes the door to further cuts in borrowing costs in the near term.

Asked about a potential next move on rates, Escriva said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster TVE: "We don't know but we are open to any movement, in any direction if necessary, but for the moment we are very comfortable with the current level of 2%."

Recent growth figures for the euro zone have outpaced the ECB's expectations, buoyed by exporters navigating U.S. tariffs more effectively than anticipated and by domestic spending that has offset a malaise in manufacturing.

Inflation has meanwhile hovered around the central bank's 2% target, boosted by price hikes in the services sector, and is expected to stay there for the foreseeable future.

The more upbeat outlook has already led investors to draw a line under an easing cycle that saw the ECB halve its policy rate from 4% to 2% in the year to last June.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Jesús Calero; editing by Victoria Waldersee and Gareth Jones)

Related Posts
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
Russian central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after rate cut
Russian central bank governor Nabiullina speaks after rate cut
Strategy and bitcoin-buying firms face wider exclusion from stock indexes
Strategy and bitcoin-buying firms face wider exclusion from stock indexes
Carnival Corp sees strong annual profit, resumes dividend as bookings rise
Carnival Corp sees strong annual profit, resumes dividend as bookings rise
UK stocks muted near multi-week highs as retail sales, consumer sentiment sag
UK stocks muted near multi-week highs as retail sales, consumer sentiment sag
Italy sells digital payment unit PagoPA to Poste, state mint for up to 500 million euros
Italy sells digital payment unit PagoPA to Poste, state mint for up to 500 million euros
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
UK competition watchdog to probe AB Foods' Hovis purchase
UK competition watchdog to probe AB Foods' Hovis purchase
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'
Analysis-Spanish consumer credit hits near 18-year high on economic boom
Analysis-Spanish consumer credit hits near 18-year high on economic boom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

French court orders Shein to verify age for adult products, rejects government suspension request

French court orders Shein to verify age for adult products, rejects government suspension request

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending

Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

UK financial watchdog to investigate travel retailer WH Smith

UK financial watchdog to investigate travel retailer WH Smith

Markets quietly welcome EU shift to joint borrowing for Ukraine loan

Markets quietly welcome EU shift to joint borrowing for Ukraine loan

Presses fall silent after mobs torch offices of Bangladesh's top newspapers

Presses fall silent after mobs torch offices of Bangladesh's top newspapers

View All Finance Posts