ECB: Payment fraud rises to 4.2 billion eur in 2024, strong authentication remains effective

Posted on December 15, 2025

BERLIN, ‌Dec 15 (Reuters) - The ‍total ‌value of payment fraud ⁠in the ‌European Economic Area rose to 4.2 billion ⁠euros ($4.9 billion) in 2024 from ​3.5 billion in 2023, ‌the European ⁠Central Bank said on Monday. 

In a statement, ​the ECB noted that while strong customer authentication continues to ​be ‍effective, fraudsters ​are adapting their tactics.

The ECB's annual report highlighted that new types of fraud, particularly ⁠the manipulation of payers, were ​on the rise and would require new mitigation approaches.

($1 = ‌0.8517 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti KnolleEditing by Ludwig Burger)

;