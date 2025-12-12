Home > Headlines > Universal submits remedy to EU's objections over Downtown deal
Universal submits remedy to EU's objections over Downtown deal

December 12, 2025

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Universal Music ‍said ‌on Friday it has submitted ⁠a ‌remedy to address competition concerns from the European Commission ⁠over the group's $775-million takeover of Downtown ​Music.

"Following constructive conversations with ‌the European ⁠Commission, we have submitted a robust remedy that ​comprehensively addresses the Commission's only remaining concern," the company said in a ​statement.

"This ‍deal is ​about offering independent music entrepreneurs access to world-class tools and support to help them succeed. We are ⁠confident that the Commission will recognize ​the benefits .. and clear the transaction swiftly."

(Reporting by Yun Chee Foo, ‌writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Bart Meijer)

