DHS spokeswoman McLaughlin to leave Trump administration, Politico reports
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin will leave the Trump administration, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two DHS officials familiar with the move.
DHS and McLaughlin did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Jasper Ward; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis)
