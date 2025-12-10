Denmark's military intelligence agency sees rising threats
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 10, 2025
STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Denmark faces more external threats than it has done in many years amid rising geopolitical conflicts and doubts over U.S. commitment to Europe's security, the NATO country's military intelligence agency (FE) said on Wednesday.
"The world's great powers are increasingly prioritising their own interests and using force to achieve their goals," FE said in its annual report, naming Russia and China among the nations posing challenges to Denmark.
Moscow's war against Ukraine is particularly shaping the security development, the agency added.
"At the same time, uncertainty has arisen about the role of the United States as a guarantor of European security, and this will increase Russia's willingness to intensify its hybrid attacks against NATO," FE said.
"The military threat from Russia to NATO will increase, even though there is currently no threat of a regular military attack against the Kingdom of Denmark," it added.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)