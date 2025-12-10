STOCKHOLM, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - Denmark faces more external ‍threats ‌than it has done in many years ⁠amid rising geopolitical ‌conflicts and doubts over U.S. commitment to Europe's security, the NATO country's military intelligence ⁠agency (FE) said on Wednesday.

"The world's great powers are ​increasingly prioritising their own interests ‌and using force to ⁠achieve their goals," FE said in its annual report, naming Russia and ​China among the nations posing challenges to Denmark.

Moscow's war against Ukraine is particularly shaping the security development, the agency ​added.

"At ‍the same ​time, uncertainty has arisen about the role of the United States as a guarantor of European security, and this will increase Russia's willingness to intensify its ⁠hybrid attacks against NATO," FE said.

"The military threat from Russia ​to NATO will increase, even though there is currently no threat of a regular military attack ‌against the Kingdom of Denmark," it added.

