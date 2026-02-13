Denmark and Greenland leaders to meet Rubio at Munich conference
February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Danish and Greenlandic leaders will meet U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference to discuss Greenland.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen plans to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference and discuss Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, she told reporters in Munich on Friday.
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen will also participate in the meeting, the Greenlandic parliament told Danish broadcaster DR.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
