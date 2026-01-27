Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Denmark and Greenland's prime ministers visit Berlin and Paris to strengthen European ties amid US tensions over Greenland. Key meetings with German and French leaders are scheduled.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland said on Tuesday they will visit Berlin and Paris to shore up support amid U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats against the Arctic island.
Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Jens-Frederik Nielsen will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, official schedules showed.
Trump's demands for control of Greenland have shaken transatlantic relations and accelerated European efforts to reduce dependence on the United States, even as Trump last week withdraw tariff threats and ruled out taking Greenland by force.
Frederiksen and Nielsen will discuss "the current foreign policy situation and the need for a strengthened Europe" in their meetings, the Danish prime minister's office said.
The two will also attend the Welt Economic Summit in Germany on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
