Denmark and Greenland to Address Arctic Security and Sovereignty

Denmark's Approach to Arctic Security

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that Denmark and Greenland will continue to engage in a constructive dialogue on security in the Arctic, provided that this is done with respect for her country's territorial integrity.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly stepped back on Wednesday from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force and suggested a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory.

After meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said Western Arctic allies could forge agreement that satisfies his desire for a "Golden Dome" missile‑defence system and access to minerals while blocking Russia and China's ambitions.

Dialogue with NATO and the U.S.

Frederiksen said NATO was fully aware of Denmark's position, and that she had been informed that Rutte's talks did not involve her country's sovereignty.

Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

""Security in the Arctic is a matter for the entire NATO alliance. Therefore, it is good and natural that it is also discussed between NATO's secretary general and the president of the United States," Frederiksen said in a statement.

"The Kingdom of Denmark wishes to continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with allies on how we can strengthen security in the Arctic, including the United States' Golden Dome, provided that this is done with respect for our territorial integrity," she said.

