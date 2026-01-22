Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Denmark and Greenland discuss Arctic security with NATO and the US, focusing on territorial integrity and strategic cooperation.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that Denmark and Greenland will continue to engage in a constructive dialogue on security in the Arctic, provided that this is done with respect for her country's territorial integrity.
U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly stepped back on Wednesday from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force and suggested a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory.
After meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said Western Arctic allies could forge agreement that satisfies his desire for a "Golden Dome" missile‑defence system and access to minerals while blocking Russia and China's ambitions.
Frederiksen said NATO was fully aware of Denmark's position, and that she had been informed that Rutte's talks did not involve her country's sovereignty.
""Security in the Arctic is a matter for the entire NATO alliance. Therefore, it is good and natural that it is also discussed between NATO's secretary general and the president of the United States," Frederiksen said in a statement.
"The Kingdom of Denmark wishes to continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with allies on how we can strengthen security in the Arctic, including the United States' Golden Dome, provided that this is done with respect for our territorial integrity," she said.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)
Territorial integrity is the principle under international law that a state has the right to defend its territory and maintain its borders against external interference.
NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance of countries from North America and Europe, formed to ensure collective defense and security among its member states.
Explore more articles in the Finance category