B&M Lowers Profit Outlook as It Focuses on Inventory Clearance

B&M's Profit Forecast and Strategy

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's B&M cut its adjusted core profit forecast for the year on Thursday, as the discount retailer invests in clearing out products and reducing inventory under its turnaround strategy.

Challenges Facing B&M

The company, known for selling everything from garden furniture and electrical items to toys and food, has struggled to keep its profits up in recent months, amid accounting errors, stiff competition and rising costs for businesses and consumers.

CEO's Strategic Plan

Chief Executive Officer Tjeerd Jegen has outlined a plan aimed at sharpening pricing, addressing B&M's overly complex product ranges and launching an online channel to tap into social media-driven shopping to tackle falling sales.

Financial Performance Overview

B&M now expects group adjusted core profit between 440 million pounds and 475 million pounds ($590.48-$637.45 million) for fiscal year 2026, below the 470 million to 520 million pounds previously expected.

Group revenue rose 2.9% to 1.74 billion pounds in the 13 weeks to December 27, helped by price cuts and seasonal sales.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)