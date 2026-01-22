Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 22, 2026
B&M cuts its profit forecast as it invests in inventory reduction and clearing discounted products under a new turnaround strategy.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's B&M cut its adjusted core profit forecast for the year on Thursday, as the discount retailer invests in clearing out products and reducing inventory under its turnaround strategy.
The company, known for selling everything from garden furniture and electrical items to toys and food, has struggled to keep its profits up in recent months, amid accounting errors, stiff competition and rising costs for businesses and consumers.
Chief Executive Officer Tjeerd Jegen has outlined a plan aimed at sharpening pricing, addressing B&M's overly complex product ranges and launching an online channel to tap into social media-driven shopping to tackle falling sales.
B&M now expects group adjusted core profit between 440 million pounds and 475 million pounds ($590.48-$637.45 million) for fiscal year 2026, below the 470 million to 520 million pounds previously expected.
Group revenue rose 2.9% to 1.74 billion pounds in the 13 weeks to December 27, helped by price cuts and seasonal sales.
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Inventory management involves overseeing the ordering, storage, and use of a company's inventory. It ensures that a business has the right amount of stock on hand to meet customer demand without overstocking.
A turnaround strategy is a plan implemented by a company to reverse its declining performance. This may involve restructuring operations, improving efficiency, and focusing on core competencies to regain profitability.
