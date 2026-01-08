Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares in European arms makers rose on Thursday to a fresh record high after President Donald Trump called for higher U.S. defence spending.
Trump said on Wednesday that after negotiations with U.S. senators and political representatives, he has determined that the military budget for next year should be $1.5 trillion.
An index of aerospace and defence companies was up around 2% by 0816 GMT, hitting a new all-time high.
Britain's BAE Systems rose around 6% while Chemring was 4% higher, Italy's Leonardo moved up some 5%.
Germany's Rheinmetall, Renk each rose around 3%.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Alun John)
Frequently Asked Questions about Defence stocks in Europe at all-time high after Trump calls for higher US defence budget
1What is a defence budget?
A defence budget is a financial plan that allocates funds for a country's military and defense-related expenditures, including personnel, equipment, and operations.
2What are defence stocks?
Defence stocks are shares of companies that manufacture weapons, military equipment, and provide services to the defense sector. These stocks often rise during times of increased military spending.
3What is an index of aerospace and defence companies?
An index of aerospace and defence companies is a statistical measure that tracks the performance of publicly traded firms in the aerospace and defense sectors, reflecting their market value and stock performance.