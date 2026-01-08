LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment is "mixed", with a marked divide between those who have cash to spend and those who don't, the boss of Tesco said on Thursday.

"There's no doubt that consumer sentiment is mixed," Ken Murphy told reporters after Tesco updated on Christmas trading.

"You are seeing consumers whose household budgets are in pretty good shape and then you're seeing a lot of people that are really counting every penny," he said.

Murphy drew comfort from what he saw as still resilient employment in the UK economy.

"I think employment is the key factor in how consumers feel about the world," he said.

"Despite comments to the contrary, people enjoyed Christmas, they spent," he added.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)