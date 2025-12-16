European defence stocks slide amid progress in Ukraine peace talks
European defence stocks slide amid progress in Ukraine peace talks
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Dec 16 (Reuters) - European defence stocks fell on Tuesday after U.S. officials offered on Monday to provide NATO-style security guarantees for Kyiv under a proposed peace deal with Russia, following two days of talks in Berlin.
Shares in Rheinmetall, Indra, Leonardo and Saab were among the biggest fallers on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index, with losses ranging from 3.5% to 5%.
The European aerospace and defence index was down around 1.8% at 0826 GMT.
(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category