(Reuters) -Czech election winner Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that his ANO party will sign a coalition agreement with the eurosceptic Motorists party and the far-right, anti-European Union and anti-NATO SPD party on November 3.

"We have an agreed coalition agreement. We agreed to sign it on Monday, November 3, the day when the new Chamber of Deputies will meet for the first time," Babis said in a video on X.

The parties are working on a joint government agenda that is set to shift policy towards higher fiscal spending, less aid for Ukraine's defence against Russia, and less support for European Union migration and climate policies.

President Petr Pavel tapped Babis to lead government talks on Monday. Babis also said he aimed to form a government by mid-December.

ANO, which does not have a parliamentary majority, has been in talks with the Motorists and SPD parties since the October 3-4 election. A coalition of these parties would hold a combined 108 out of the 200 seats in parliament's lower house.

After finalising a joint government agenda, the parties must agree ministerial nominations.

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova and Alan CharlishEditing by Peter Graff)