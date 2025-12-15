Headlines
Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government
Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Czech President Petr Pavel appointed the government of new Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Monday, following an October election won by the billionaire leader's populist ANO party.
Babis, 71, is returning to power after four years in opposition, leading a coalition with the far-right, anti-European Union and pro-Russian SPD party and the Motorists for Themselves party, whose main agenda is opposing the EU's climate policies.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category