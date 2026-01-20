Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Imperial Brands appoints John Rishton as chair, succeeding Therese Esperdy. Rishton joins the board in July, taking over in December.
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cigarette maker Imperial Brands on Tuesday named John Rishton as it new Chair, succeeding Therese Esperdy, who will retire from the board in December.
This is the second major executive shift in recent months at the company, which makes Winston, Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes. Last year, its chief financial officer, Lukas Paravicini, took over the role of CEO from Stefan Bomhard after the latter stepped down.
Rishton, who currently chairs events and academic publishing group Informa PLC, will join Imperial's board on July 13, before taking over on December 1 when Esperdy steps down.
Esperdy, who has chaired Imperial since January 2020, oversaw the turnaround of its core tobacco business and delivered more than 10 billion pounds in capital returns to shareholders, Paravicini said.
Previously, Rishton served as the CEO of Rolls-Royce and was CFO at British Airways.
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
