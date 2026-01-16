Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
PRAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A Czech national imprisoned in Venezuela since 2024 has been released along with other foreign nationals, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said on Friday.
The Czech citizen was detained over claims he was planning to participate in a plot to kill then President Nicolas Maduro and overthrow the government, according to Czech media.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Joe Bavier)
A foreign national is a person who is a citizen of a country other than the one in which they are residing or visiting.
A plot to kill refers to a conspiracy or plan devised by individuals to intentionally cause the death of another person.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category