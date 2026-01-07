Cyprus assumes EU presidency with Ukraine's Zelenskiy attending
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
NICOSIA, Jan 7 - Cyprus assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union on Wednesday, marking the start of its six-month term with a meeting in Nicosia attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.
It is the second time the east Mediterranean island has held the EU presidency mantle. A ceremony in Nicosia later Wednesday would include representatives of countries from the Middle East, including Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, underscoring Cyprus's aspiration of being a bridge between Europe and the region.
Noting "constantly numerous" challenges, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said: "As the Cyprus Presidency we will respond to this institutional obligation to the European Union, with a single goal: To strengthen, because this is the need shown by international developments, the autonomy of the European Union, to push European integration even further."
Christodoulides was due to meet Zelenskiy in private on Wednesday, and later hold expanded talks with Zelenskiy, Von der Leyen and Costa. Zelenskiy's presence was seen as a political sign of the continued EU backing for Kyiv as its war with Russia enters a fourth year.
Cyprus joined the EU in 2004.
(Wrting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
