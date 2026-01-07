UK watchdog fines ex-Carillion finance chiefs over misleading statements
UK watchdog fines ex-Carillion finance chiefs over misleading statements
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 7, 2026
LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined two former Carillion directors for their part in issuing misleading statements by the British construction services giant, which collapsed in 2018.
Former finance chiefs Richard Adam and Zafar Khan knew of serious problems in the company's UK construction arm, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said, but failed to disclose them in market statements or alert the board and audit committee.
The FCA said Adam and Khan have been fined 232,800 pounds ($314,186) and 138,900 pounds, respectively, after dropping their appeals against the regulator's findings.
($1 = 0.7410 pounds)
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Catarina Demony)
Compliance refers to the process of adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines set by governing bodies to ensure that organizations operate within legal and ethical boundaries.
Corporate governance is the system by which companies are directed and controlled, focusing on the relationships among stakeholders, including the board of directors, management, and shareholders.
Financial penalties are monetary fines imposed by regulatory authorities on individuals or organizations for violating laws or regulations, often aimed at ensuring compliance and accountability.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is a regulatory body in the UK responsible for overseeing financial markets and firms to protect consumers and maintain market integrity.
Explore more articles in the Finance category