PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies meet in Paris on Tuesday, seeking to finalise as much as possible their contributions to future security guarantees to reassure Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, diplomats and officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be joined by more than 27 leaders in the French capital, along with senior U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as part of broader efforts to put together a common Ukrainian, European and American position that could then be taken to Russia.

Talks to bring the almost four-year conflict to an end have accelerated since November. However, there have been few signals Russia would be willing to accept current proposals on the table, with the issue of territory remaining a key obstacle to negotiations and fighting between the two sides showing no signs of abating.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting diplomats said military officials, including the head of Ukraine's general staff, were in Paris to put concrete commitments on paper so that leaders could provide political backing. Until now, military pledges have largely been vague.

According to a note sent to the 35 invited delegations and reviewed by Reuters, the meeting will focus on securing contributions to a multinational force for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, in coordination with Ukraine and with U.S. support.

The hosts also aim to agree contributions for a wider set of security guarantees for Ukraine, including binding commitments if it is attacked again. Efforts will be made to ensure that planning by the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" contributing countries will be coordinated with the negotiating positions of Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe.

The note also suggests agreeing next steps to increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia should Moscow refuse to engage in meaningful negotiations.

"We have reached agreement on the operational details of the security guarantees," a French presidency official told reporters ahead of the summit. "We will explain how they are structured and the need for a long-term commitment from everyone involved."

A senior European official said the hope was that firming up the coalition's guarantees would also help cement U.S. commitments, which have been broadly outlined in bilateral discussions with Ukraine.

In his evening address to the nation on Sunday, Zelenskiy said the meetings in Europe should become one more contribution to Ukraine's defence and bring closer efforts to end the war.

"Ukraine will prepare for both scenarios: diplomacy, which we are pursuing, or further active defence if pressure from partners on Russia proves insufficient. Ukraine wants peace," he said.

