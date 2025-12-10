Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

In modern banking, cyber risk is business risk. According to Loxon, the institutions pulling ahead do not treat security merely as a compliance cost. Instead, they architect it as a growth lever—an approach that Loxon believes can accelerate digital launches, help reduce operating loss, and deepen customer trust. This article reframes cybersecurity as a value-creation system for financial services, keeping the original substance while presenting a fresh structure and wording suitable for a board-level audience, based on Loxon’s perspective.

From “insurance policy” to revenue infrastructure

For years, banks have funded security primarily to avoid fines and outages. Necessary, but incomplete. Loxon argues that the economic payoff of cybersecurity can be much broader: faster time-to-market for digital products, higher adoption from trust-sensitive customers, and lower loss volatility over time.

According to Loxon, when controls are designed into customer and employee journeys—not bolted on after the fact—security can remove friction from onboarding, payments, and servicing. In Loxon’s view, this integrated approach is designed to make growth safer and smoother, rather than slowing it down.

Why the business case is stronger in finance

Loxon highlights several reasons why the security value case may be especially compelling in financial services:

High-value data, high expectations. Financial data is both lucrative for attackers and highly sensitive for customers. Loxon states that robust, well-communicated protection can increase conversion and reduce abandonment in digital flows, particularly among trust-conscious users.

Heavier regulation, clearer payback. Supervisory expectations around resilience, incident reporting, and third-party risk are rising. Loxon's experience suggests that meeting these expectations can help eliminate stoppages and disruptions that quietly tax P&L.

Interconnected ecosystems. Open banking, embedded finance, and cloud supply chains expand the attack surface and the dependency network. According to Loxon, integrated controls across this ecosystem are designed not only to reduce risk but also to protect partner and platform revenue.

Value drivers security leaders can quantify

Loxon recommends that security leaders frame their work in terms of financial value drivers that can be monitored and reported to the board:

Uptime and customer experience

Loxon reports that resilient architectures and tested recovery playbooks can lift service availability, directly supporting fee income, interchange, and lending operations. Even a small improvement in uptime, the company notes, may compound across channels and time.

According to Loxon, real-time detection, behavioural analytics, and strong authentication can lower write-offs and chargebacks. The company also claims that a well-tuned approach can reduce false positives so that good customers keep transacting, which may support both revenue and satisfaction.

Loxon states that "security by default" guardrails—such as policy-as-code, curated patterns, and pre-approved components—can shorten approvals and reduce last-minute rework. In Loxon's view, this setup enables teams to ship safely, with shorter lead times in high-risk systems.

Loxon claims that standardized controls, automated evidence collection, and consolidated tooling may reduce audit drag and manual effort for risk, compliance, and engineering teams. Over time, this can contribute to a lower cost-to-serve per customer or per transaction. Trust and brand premium

According to Loxon, clear, plain-language security communications and transparent incident handling can increase loyalty and retention. The company argues that this trust premium may show up in cross-sell, customer lifetime value, and eventually in lower acquisition costs.

Architectural principles that turn control into speed

Loxon recommends a set of architectural principles that, in its view, allow security controls to support rather than slow the business:

Zero trust as posture, not product.

Loxon advises authenticating and authorizing every request—user, device, and workload—while minimizing privileges and segmenting the blast radius so that single failures are less likely to become systemic events.

Secure-by-design patterns.

The company recommends baking encryption, key management, secrets handling, and data minimization into reference architectures. Loxon’s approach is to give developers hardened blueprints they can adopt instead of reinventing core patterns from scratch.

Threat-led testing.

Loxon suggests running purple-team exercises and scenario-based simulations that mirror real attacker paths (e.g., supplier compromise, credential stuffing, MFA fatigue). Findings are then translated into backlog items with clear owners and deadlines.

Observability first.

According to Loxon, you cannot defend what you cannot see. The company encourages normalizing telemetry across cloud, endpoint, identity, and application layers, and tying detections to playbooks that automate triage wherever possible.

Third-party and cloud risk without slowing the business

Loxon notes that ecosystem scale demands new operating rhythms for third-party and cloud risk management:

Tiered due diligence.

Loxon recommends not treating all suppliers equally. Instead, run deeper due diligence for critical services, and apply lighter controls where the blast radius is demonstrably smaller.

Continuous assurance over annual questionnaires.

According to Loxon, pulling attestations and telemetry regularly—and watching for drift—can be more effective than relying on point-in-time checks alone.

Contractual levers.

Loxon suggests baking security SLAs, breach notification windows, data location rules, and right-to-audit clauses into contracts so expectations and escalation paths are clear before issues arise.

People and process: where resilience actually lands

Technology sets the stage; people keep the lights on. Loxon emphasizes that operational resilience ultimately lives in roles, routines, and decision-making:

Clear ownership.

Loxon recommends mapping every critical service to named business and technical owners, supported by a RACI model.

Decision playbooks.

The company suggests that when signals fire, teams should already know their first three moves rather than starting an ad hoc debate.

Exercises that count.

According to Loxon, recovery should be tested on a “bad day” schedule—off-hours, with degraded tooling and limited staff. Measured outcomes typically include time-to-detect, time-to-contain, and time-to-restore.

Metrics the board should see

Loxon encourages boards to look beyond vanity indicators and focus on outcome metrics tied, where possible, to financial impact. Examples the company highlights include:

Service resilience:

Minutes of downtime in key customer-facing journeys; percentage of incidents that auto-heal without manual intervention.

Loss control:

Fraud write-offs expressed as basis points (bps) of volume; false-positive rates tracked alongside customer churn.

Velocity with safety:

Lead time for change in high-risk systems; percentage of changes shipped via pre-approved, secure patterns.

Third-party assurance:

Percentage of critical vendors with fresh (recent) security evidence; mean time to remediate third-party findings.

Human readiness:

Frequency and coverage of exercises; time-to-decision during major incidents and simulations.

Loxon states that these indicators can help boards see how security activities may translate into resilience, loss containment, and business agility.

Where security meets the credit lifecycle

According to Loxon, security is not a sidecar to lending; it supports trust across onboarding, servicing, and recovery. The company advocates for a unified decisioning spine across end-to-end credit management so that identity assurance, data protection, and audit trails remain intact from the first offer to final settlement.

In downstream operations, Loxon reports that modern debt collection systems can be designed to protect sensitive data while enabling respectful, compliant customer outreach. From Loxon’s perspective, this shows how privacy and performance may co-exist when security is embedded into the credit lifecycle rather than added as an afterthought.

A pragmatic 90-day action plan

Based on its work with financial institutions, Loxon proposes the following 90-day action plan for organizations that want to start treating cybersecurity as a business value driver:

Days 1–30: Baseline & guardrails

Inventory critical services, crown-jewel data, and single points of failure.

Ship reference architectures and policy-as-code for the top two digital journeys.

Stand up threat-led testing for one priority scenario (e.g., supplier compromise).

Days 31–60: Prove value in one customer journey

Embed MFA, device checks, and anomaly detection into onboarding for a chosen segment.

Automate evidence capture for audits to reduce manual screenshots and spreadsheets.

Publish plain-language security pages that explain protections and customer choices.

Days 61–90: Scale & sustain

Extend zero-trust segmentation and implement continuous vendor assurance for tier-1 suppliers.

Run an incident simulation with executive participation; track time-to-decision and communications quality.

Tie security OKRs to revenue and loss-related metrics (such as fraud and downtime) to support ongoing accountability.

Loxon emphasizes that this plan is intended as a practical starting point; actual results may vary by institution and context.

Conclusion: security that pays for itself?

Loxon argues that when cybersecurity is designed as part of the product—not an obstacle to it—banks can unlock faster releases, steadier revenue, and lower losses. In the company’s view, the payoff can become traceable in uptime, fraud bps, and customer retention, not just in audit reports.

According to Loxon, treating controls as business enablers and measuring the outcomes that matter can help security investments move closer to “paying for themselves” over time, with benefits that may compound quarter after quarter.

More information: https://loxon.eu