Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Byline: Mae Cornes

Australia’s investor relations industry is growing steadily as regulatory demands and investor expectations broaden. The Australasian Investor Relations Association reported a 7-9% year-on-year increase in IR budgets for ASX-listed companies in 2025, largely due to new sustainability and climate disclosure requirements. This trend is mirrored internationally. The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive applies to FY2024 reports published in 2025, and the U.S. SEC’s climate rule – adopted in March 2024 – saw its defense withdrawn by the Commission in March 2025 amid ongoing litigation. Together with Hong Kong’s 2025 alignment to ISSB standards, these shifts are reshaping how companies communicate with investors.

Investability, a Sydney-based consultancy founded in 2020, is working within this climate of increased scrutiny. According to information provided by the company, the firm has supported more than 70 clients in equity raisings totaling over A$1 billion and has advised on mergers and acquisitions with an aggregate transaction value of approximately A$450 million. Its projects span Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and North America. “Companies need to be ready for a higher level of transparency,” says founder and managing director Dannika Warburton.

By focusing on both listed and pre-IPO firms, Investability has carved out a role as a bridge between ambitious growth companies and the global pool of investors seeking clear and credible narratives. Its client base includes natural resources, technology, and financial services companies, sectors where market volatility and policy shifts make investor communication especially challenging.

Data-Driven Communication and Global Reach

Investor relations is no longer limited to quarterly earnings and annual meetings. Technology has altered how information flows between companies and their shareholders. In Australia, self-managed super funds now hold ~A$1.05 trillion in assets across 1.203 million members (ATO, June 2025) – a powerful retail cohort increasingly seeking direct company access. At the same time, institutional investors demand more real-time insights and measurable outcomes from the companies they back.

Warburton says her firm has built, according to internal company estimates, a global investor network of more than 80,000 contacts, including fund managers, brokers, and high-net-worth individuals. “We work with clients to connect them directly with investors across markets,” she notes.

Meeting the ESG and Technology Challenge

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting is becoming a defining factor for investor relations teams. Australia’s climate-related financial disclosure regime begins phasing in from FY2025–26, aligning with IFRS S1/S2. Hong Kong’s new climate requirements commenced in 2025, with large-cap issuers mandated from 2026, raising expectations that companies will integrate decision-useful ESG data into financial narratives.

Investability has responded by helping clients develop clear investment stories that include both financial performance and sustainability indicators. The firm is also continuing to evaluate partnerships with data-driven IR platforms to enhance sentiment tracking.The use of analytics is no longer optional; it is increasingly part of how institutional investors assess company performance.

“Investors want to see credible data on sustainability and governance,” Warburton says. “We work with companies to communicate those details alongside their financial story so that both institutional and retail investors have the information they need to make decisions.”

Digital channels are another area of focus. Investor webinars and targeted social media campaigns allow companies to reach retail and institutional audiences simultaneously, broadening access beyond traditional roadshows and analyst briefings.

Guiding Companies Through Transformational Growth

The company’s work goes beyond transactions. Many of Investability’s clients are in periods of rapid expansion or preparing for public listings. These are moments when market perception and clear communication can influence capital raising and share performance.

Warburton explains that her team often supports executives who are managing operational growth and adapting to global investor expectations. “Helping management teams prepare for transformational moments, whether an IPO, a merger, or a large capital raise, requires clarity and consistency in how the story is told,” she says.

Outlook for Investor Relations to 2030

Global forecasts suggest that investor relations functions will continue to growing at around 6% annually in Australia through 2030, driven by regulatory compliance costs and rising cross-border investment. Younger investors, particularly Gen Z, are also entering the market, pushing companies to adopt more transparent and interactive communication methods such as video updates and real-time data dashboards.

Warburton’s plans to expand Investability’s global footprint align with these trends. By building teams capable of delivering both financial and ESG-focused communication, she aims to help companies maintain credibility and attract capital in a period of significant regulatory and demographic change.

Investor relations is becoming central to how companies engage with markets. Through its data-driven strategies and international network, Investability illustrates how a boutique consultancy can guide companies through periods of transformation while meeting the rising expectations of a more diverse and informed investor community.

For more information, visithttps://investability.com.au/.

Media Contact:

Dannika Warburton

Founder & Principal

Email: [email protected]

About Investability

Investability is a boutique investor relations consultancy headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 2020, the firm provides strategic communications and investor engagement services to listed and pre-IPO companies across the ASX, LSE, and TSX. With deep expertise in capital markets and a strong investor network, Investability helps clients raise capital, build trust, and communicate their equity story effectively. The firm’s offerings include roadshows, content creation, investor events, digital marketing, capital raising support, and performance reporting.