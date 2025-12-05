Headlines
Cricket-England beat Australia by four wickets in Melbourne for drought-breaking win
Posted on December 27, 2025
MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - England beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, claiming their first test win in Australia in 15 years.
England chased down 175 runs to complete the victory late on day two and now trail Australia 3-1 in the five-test series.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)