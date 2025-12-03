Home > Headlines > Cricket-Stokes seeks solace in positives from England's Adelaide Ashes loss
Headlines

Cricket-Stokes seeks solace in positives from England's Adelaide Ashes loss

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Captain Ben Stokes believes England can build on the positives from their loss in the third Ashes test to Australia in Adelaide as they look to claim the country's first win Down Under in almost 15 years in the series' two remaining tests.

Australia's victory at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday ensured they retain the urn with an unassailable 3-0 series lead but an improved England batting performance in their second innings has given Stokes hope for the matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

"I think some individuals have probably actually learned a lot more about themselves throughout this week than they did maybe a week or two ago," he said. 

"But there were a lot of positives to be able to take out of this game, and for us to be able to build on and take forward, not only into the two games left in the series, but also how cricket looks in the future. 

"We had guys going out there and in some pretty high-pressure moments, and I thought they stood up very, very well. I think some individuals have learned a bit more about themselves this week. 

"It's obviously hard to look at it with too much positivity at the moment, because there's a lot of emotion to attach with what's going on and where we are."

England have struggled throughout the series and the team's management has been widely criticised for the lack of preparation for the conditions in Australia.

But the performance in Adelaide, where England lost by 82 runs, has provided a sliver of hope that the tourists can win a test in Australia for the first time since victory in Sydney in January 2011 earned the English a 3-1 Ashes series win.

"I think there's so much more clarity and an understanding about when guys are walking out there to bat or when guys are coming to bowl, about what is needed right now," said Stokes.

"'What do I need to do? And what does my execution need to look like?' But then it's about going out there and delivering that and (if you're) not able to execute that for good enough or long enough, then you get punished."

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Related Posts
Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say
Ukrainian drone attack damages two vessels in Russia's Krasnodar, officials say
ASEAN to seek resolution to Thailand-Cambodia conflict with Malaysia meeting
ASEAN to seek resolution to Thailand-Cambodia conflict with Malaysia meeting
US envoy Witkoff calls Ukraine, Russia talks productive
US envoy Witkoff calls Ukraine, Russia talks productive
UK's Starmer discusses Ukraine peace efforts in call with Trump
UK's Starmer discusses Ukraine peace efforts in call with Trump
Serbia's students protest against university pressure after railway station tragedy
Serbia's students protest against university pressure after railway station tragedy
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say
US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say
France to build new aircraft carrier, Macron tells troops based in Gulf
France to build new aircraft carrier, Macron tells troops based in Gulf
Cricket-Ashes defeat heralds end of England's Bazball era
Cricket-Ashes defeat heralds end of England's Bazball era
Swiss interior minister open to social media ban for children
Swiss interior minister open to social media ban for children
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
Swedish customs says it has boarded Russian ship in Swedish waters to conduct inspection
Swedish customs says it has boarded Russian ship in Swedish waters to conduct inspection
Kremlin says peace prospects not improved by Europe, Ukraine changes to US proposals
Kremlin says peace prospects not improved by Europe, Ukraine changes to US proposals

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Roche CEO points to higher future drug prices in Switzerland after US deal

Roche CEO points to higher future drug prices in Switzerland after US deal

Zelenskiy favours US proposal of three-way talks if it produces results

Zelenskiy favours US proposal of three-way talks if it produces results

UK's Prince William and son George volunteer at homelessness charity

UK's Prince William and son George volunteer at homelessness charity

US intercepts oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, officials say

US intercepts oil tanker off Venezuelan coast, officials say

US offers new talks format including Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

US offers new talks format including Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

Escalating Russian airstrikes aim to cut Ukraine off from sea, Zelenskiy says

Escalating Russian airstrikes aim to cut Ukraine off from sea, Zelenskiy says

Stellantis CEO says investments at risk in Europe after EU auto package

Stellantis CEO says investments at risk in Europe after EU auto package

French presidential silverware keeper faces trial over suspected porcelain theft

French presidential silverware keeper faces trial over suspected porcelain theft

Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones

Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones

Italian police arrest 384, seize 1.4 tonnes of drugs in nationwide crackdown

Italian police arrest 384, seize 1.4 tonnes of drugs in nationwide crackdown

How Brazil's deadliest police raid turned into a bloodbath

How Brazil's deadliest police raid turned into a bloodbath

Bangladesh holds state funeral for slain youth leader amid tight security

Bangladesh holds state funeral for slain youth leader amid tight security

View All Headlines Posts