Crest Nicholson Signals Continued Weak Demand Following Profit Decline

Crest Nicholson's Financial Outlook

Jan 29 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Crest Nicholson on Thursday warned of subdued demand conditions continuing into the start of its fiscal year 2026, after reporting annual profit below market expectations.

Current Market Conditions

Weakness in the housing market, driven by high inflation and elevated interest rates in the past year, was compounded by uncertainty ahead of the UK's November budget, weighing on homebuilders' sales and profit margins.

Profit Expectations for 2026

"Trading conditions at the start of the 2026 financial year mirror the subdued conditions seen in H2 2025, reflecting ongoing consumer caution and the absence of demand-side stimulus following the Budget," the company said in a statement.

Cost-Saving Strategies

It has also flagged a material uncertainty related to its ability to continue as a going concern, warning it may breach banking covenants if market conditions worsen.

It reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of 26.5 million pounds ($36.68 million) for the year ended October 31, below analysts' average consensus of 32.8 million pounds, according to a company poll.

The company has been undertaking cost-saving measures, including job cuts, office closures and "right-sizing" its land bank to offset pressure on earnings.

For the year ending October 2026, it expects to report an adjusted pre-tax profit between 32 million pounds and 40 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7224 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Janane Venkatraman)