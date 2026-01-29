Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Hilton Food anticipates higher US salmon stock write-offs due to ongoing Greek import restrictions, impacting its 2026 financial outlook.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hilton Food on Thursday forecast significantly higher write-offs than previously indicated of its smoked salmon stock sold in the U.S. amid restrictions on Greek imports, which the group expects to persist at least into the first half of 2026.
The company said it was continuing caution for its outlook for 2026, adding that it expects adjusted profit before tax to be within the range of 60 million pounds to 65 million pounds ($82.99 million to $89.90 million) for the year.
($1 = 0.7230 pounds)
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
A write-off is an accounting action that reduces the value of an asset or income due to its decreased worth, often reflecting losses or uncollectible debts.
Profit before tax is a company's earnings calculated before tax expenses are deducted, providing insight into the company's profitability before tax obligations.
