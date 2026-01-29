Fevertree Drinks lifts 2025 revenue and profit forecasts

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tonic maker Fevertree Drinks said on Thursday it expects 2025 adjusted revenue and adjusted core profit to exceed market expectations slightly, supported by strong performance in the second half of the year.

The British group has benefited from consumers drinking less alcohol, boosting sales of its premium beverages such as ginger ales, soft drinks, and sodas. It is also banking on its partnership with Molson Coors to boost U.S. sales.

Fevertree, which produces the majority of its products sold in the United States in Britain, signed a distribution and manufacturing deal with Molson Coors last year to localize production and address tariff and supply chain challenges. Fevertree's U.S. revenue grew 6% on constant currency basis in 2025, the company said.

"Our partnership with Molson Coors in the U.S. is progressing well, and the momentum behind the brand is especially encouraging,..." CEO Tim Warrillow said in a statement, adding that the company was comfortable with current 2026 market expectations.

Fevertree forecast 2025 adjusted revenue of 375.3 million pounds ($519.49 million), a 2% increase from a year earlier, and higher than the average analyst expectation of 372.4 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus. Analysts expect the company to report adjusted core profit of 44.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7224 pounds)

