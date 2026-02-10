Commerzbank 2025 net profit dips but above analyst expectations
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Commerzbank's 2025 net profit dipped slightly due to restructuring costs but surpassed analyst expectations, aiding in fending off a UniCredit takeover.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank, fending off a possible takeover by Italy's UniCredit, said on Tuesday that net profit in 2025 fell slightly as it incurred restructuring costs, but it beat analysts' expectations.
Net profit of 2.63 billion euros ($3.13 billion) in the year compares with a profit of 2.68 billion euros a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected profit of 2.54 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.
($1 = 0.8402 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)
Net profit is the amount of money a company has left after all its expenses, taxes, and costs have been subtracted from its total revenue.
Restructuring costs are expenses incurred when a company reorganizes its operations, which may include layoffs, facility closures, or other changes to improve efficiency.
