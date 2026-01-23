Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 23, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 23, 2026
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British consumers this month turned their most confident since August 2024 as households became more positive about their own finances, but concerns about the economy persisted, a survey showed on Friday.
Market research firm GfK said its consumer confidence index stood at -16 in January, up one point from December and the highest since August 2024. The reading was in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
Britain's longest-running monthly survey of consumer morale was last in positive territory 10 years ago, GfK said, in the lead-up to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The monthly survey showed three out of five measures of confidence fell this month.
"Consumers are once again focusing on what they can control - their own spending and saving - while confidence in the wider economy remains low," Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said.
"To many consumers, the UK economy is beginning to resemble an untethered boat drifting slowly out to sea," he added.
An index of how consumers view the economic outlook for the next 12 months decreased by two points to -31, while a measure of expected changes to personal finances over the coming year rose four points to +6.
Britain's economy has been slow to grow, inflation rose last month for the first time since July while wage growth cooled. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said inflation is likely to return to near the central bank's 2% target in April or May.
Official data due later on Friday is expected to show 0.1% drop in monthly retail sales in December.
The GfK survey was based on a poll of 2,002 individuals conducted between January 2 and January 15.
(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)
Consumer confidence measures how optimistic or pessimistic consumers are regarding their expected financial situation and the overall economy. It influences spending and saving behaviors.
Inflation refers to the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services rises, eroding purchasing power. It is often measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
A consumer confidence index is a statistical measure that gauges the degree of optimism consumers feel about the overall state of the economy and their personal financial situation.
A survey in market research is a method of collecting data from a group of respondents to gather insights on consumer preferences, behaviors, and attitudes.
Explore more articles in the Finance category