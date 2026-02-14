CIA, Pentagon reviewed secret 'Havana syndrome' device in Norway, Washington Post reports
CIA and Pentagon investigated a device in Norway linked to Havana syndrome, revealing potential neurological impacts but no foreign targeting.
Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. officials investigated a previously unreported experiment in Norway in which a government scientist tested a microwave device and developed neurological symptoms similar to so-called Havana syndrome, the Washington Post reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.
Norway informed the CIA about the incident, prompting at least two visits by Pentagon and White House officials, the report said. People familiar with the test said the results did not prove U.S. diplomats and spies were targeted by a foreign adversary, though they showed pulsed-energy devices can affect human biology.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in BengaluruEditing by Tomasz Janowski)
