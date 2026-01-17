Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 17, 2026
Last updated: January 17, 2026
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's military said it had followed and monitored the transit of guided-missile destroyer USS Finn and oceanographic survey ship USNS Mary Sears through the Taiwan Strait on January 16 and 17, it said on an official WeChat account Saturday.
A spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in the statement that it remains "on high alert at all times" to "resolutely defend national sovereignty and security".
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Toby Chopra)
A guided-missile destroyer is a type of naval warship equipped with guided missiles for offensive and defensive operations. These ships are designed to protect naval fleets and engage in land attack missions.
National sovereignty is the principle that a state has the authority to govern itself without external interference. It is a key concept in international law and relations.
The Pentagon is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense. It is located in Arlington, Virginia, and serves as the central command for military operations and strategic planning.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category