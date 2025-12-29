Factbox-China's war games around Taiwan over the years

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China launched its most extensive war games around Taiwan on Monday called "Justice Mission 2025" to showcase Beijing's ability to cut off the island from outside support in a conflict.

The People's Republic of China has claimed Taiwan through its "one China" policy since the Chinese civil war forced the defeated Republic of China government to flee to the island in 1949, and has vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing's rule, by force if necessary.

The government in Taiwan strongly rejects the Chinese sovereignty claims, saying it is already an independent country called the Republic of China, and that only its people can decide their future.

Here are some facts on military tensions between China and Taiwan and previous Chinese military exercises.

- China and Taiwan have nearly gone to war several times since 1949. The two sides last joined battle on a large scale in 1958, when Chinese forces bombed the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and Matsu islands for more than a month, alongside naval and air combat.

- Ahead of Taiwan's first direct presidential election in 1996, China carried out missile tests in waters close to the island, hoping to prevent people voting for Lee Teng-hui, whom China suspected of harbouring pro-independence views. Lee won convincingly.

- In August 2022, furious at a visit to Taipei by then-U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China held several days of war games around Taiwan, including launches of ballistic missiles, some of which flew over Taipei, and simulated sea and air attacks in surrounding skies and waters.

- In April 2023, China held three days of drills around Taiwan, saying they had tested integrated military capabilities under combat conditions, having practised precision strikes and blockading the island. Those drills came after Taiwan's then-President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with Kevin McCarthy, who at the time was U.S. House speaker.

- In August 2023, China launched military drills around Taiwan as a "serious warning" to "separatists" in an angry but widely expected response to then-Vice President Lai's visit to the United States.

- In May 2024, shortly after Lai's inauguration as president, China launched "punishment" drills dubbed "Joint Sword - 2024A" around Taiwan in what it said was a response to "separatist acts", sending up heavily armed warplanes and staging mock attacks.

- In October 2024, China held one day of "Joint Sword - 2024B" war games around Taiwan in response to a national day speech by Lai. Taiwan said China used a record number of military aircraft in those exercises.

- In December 2024, Taiwan reported a large rise in Chinese air force and navy activity around the island and in waters in the region, though China never officially confirmed it was holding exercises.

- In April 2025, China held "Strait Thunder-2025", saying it was a "stern warning" against separatism.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Saad Sayeed)