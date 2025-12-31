LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that China's military exercises around Taiwan increased the risk of escalation, and reiterated a call for restraint.

"China's military exercises around Taiwan this week increase cross-strait tensions and the risk of escalation," a foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.

"We consider the Taiwan issue one to be settled peacefully by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion. We do not support any unilateral attempts to change the status quo or any activity that risks destabilising it."

"We continue to call for restraint and the avoidance of any further actions that risk undermining peace and stability."

The Chinese embassy in Britain said the foreign office remarks were "a misrepresentation of the facts, a manipulation of the truth."

