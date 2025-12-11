Home > Headlines > China says it supports consultations between Wingtech and Nexperia
China says it supports consultations between Wingtech and Nexperia

Posted on December 11, 2025

BEIJING, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - China has been ‍actively ‌supporting consultations between Wingtech and Nexperia ⁠to resolve ‌internal disputes, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia has ⁠been at odds with its Chinese parent ​Wingtech and Chinese operating subsidiaries ‌since the ⁠Dutch government took control of Nexperia in September. The Dutch ​government reversed course last month.

While the Chinese and Dutch governments eased restrictions on Nexperia, court ​fights ‍and an internal ​battle continue.

China has asked the Dutch government to support Nexperia in sending representatives to China, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ⁠Chinese commerce ministry, told a regular press ​briefing. He urged the Netherlands to create favourable conditions for internal negotiations within the ‌company.

(Reporting by Jing Xu and Joe Cash; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

