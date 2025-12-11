China says it supports consultations between Wingtech and Nexperia
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 11, 2025
BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China has been actively supporting consultations between Wingtech and Nexperia to resolve internal disputes, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia has been at odds with its Chinese parent Wingtech and Chinese operating subsidiaries since the Dutch government took control of Nexperia in September. The Dutch government reversed course last month.
While the Chinese and Dutch governments eased restrictions on Nexperia, court fights and an internal battle continue.
China has asked the Dutch government to support Nexperia in sending representatives to China, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Chinese commerce ministry, told a regular press briefing. He urged the Netherlands to create favourable conditions for internal negotiations within the company.
(Reporting by Jing Xu and Joe Cash; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
