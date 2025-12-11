BEIJING, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Thursday said negotiations ‍with the ‌European Union over a minimum price plan for China-made ⁠electric vehicles have restarted and ‌would continue into next week, while urging the bloc not to talk independently with manufacturers.

The 27-member bloc approved duties of up to ⁠45.3% in October 2024 after the European Commission began investigating whether China's ​EV makers were benefiting from unfair subsidies ‌that could lead to a ⁠supply glut in Europe.

China insists its manufacturers are simply more competitive than their European counterparts and Beijing has been ​urging Brussels to accept a minimum price plan in place of tariffs. Analysts say the EU is a vital market for Chinese automakers, who face shrinking margins at ​home ‍due to price wars ​and deflation.

"China welcomes the EU's renewed commitment to restarting price undertaking negotiations and appreciates its return to the path of resolving differences through dialogue," said He Yadong, a commerce ministry spokesperson, at a regular news conference.

He said that had taken ⁠place in recent days and would continue into next week, without giving further details.

Previous ​EU minimum-price arrangements, or price undertakings, have applied to homogeneous commodities, not complex manufactured goods like automobiles.

The commission has said it believes a single minimum price ‌would not be adequate to counter injury caused by subsidies.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Thomas Derpinghaus)