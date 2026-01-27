Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 27, 2026
China and Russia discuss boosting defense cooperation and strategic coordination to better respond to global challenges.
BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's Defence Minister Dong Jun told his Russian counterpart on Tuesday that Beijing was willing to enhance strategic coordination with Moscow and jointly improve their capacity to respond to risks and challenges, state media reported.
"China is willing to work with Russia to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the substance of cooperation, and improve exchange mechanisms," Dong said in a video call with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
