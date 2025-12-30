Air China to buy 60 Airbus planes worth $9.5 billion
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's flagship carrier Air China said on Tuesday that it and a subsidiary have signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 60 A320NEO jets in a deal worth around $9.5 billion at list prices.
The planes will be delivered in batches from 2028 through 2032, Air China said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The deal follows similar announcements this week by several other Chinese carriers, including Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, which also disclosed plans to buy Airbus jets.
(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Joe Bavier)
