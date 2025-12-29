New Owner, First Car: Starter Tips to Cut Car Insurance Costs

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.

Buying your first car is exciting, but the first insurance premium can feel confusing and surprisingly expensive. The goal is straightforward: get strong protection without overpaying. This guide helps you choose the right type of car insurance policy, understand the pricing levers that actually change your premium, and avoid common first-timer mistakes.

You’ll learn simple steps you can take today, plus smart habits that keep your premium in check at renewal time. Read on to save money while staying properly covered.

1. Start With the Basics: Choose the Right Type of Cover

In India, it’s compulsory to have at least a third-party car insurance policy to drive on public roads, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. This policy pays for injuries or property damage you may cause to others, but it does not cover damage to your own car.

For a first car, especially a brand-new one, most owners lean towards comprehensive insurance. A comprehensive car insurance policy usually combines:

Third-party liability (mandatory by law)





“Own damage” cover for your car (accidents, theft, fire, certain natural disasters)





Because it protects both your car and third parties, comprehensive insurance costs more than basic third-party cover, but it also prevents one major accident from turning into a huge out-of-pocket expense.

2. Compare Car Insurance Prices the Right Way

Many first-time buyers look only at the premium and pick the lowest number. A smarter approach is to compare car insurance plans online on three things together: price, coverage and service. Most insurers allow you to compare coverage options, add-ons and premiums side-by-side on their car insurance pages.

When you compare, look at:

Coverage type: third-party vs comprehensive insurance





third-party vs comprehensive insurance What’s included: own-damage cover, personal accident cover, roadside assistance, etc.



own-damage cover, personal accident cover, roadside assistance, etc. Network garages: more cashless garages = easier repairs when something goes wrong.



more cashless garages = easier repairs when something goes wrong. Claim experience indicators: claim process details, track-claim tools, and publicly available claim-related data.

3. Use Add-ons Carefully on Comprehensive Insurance

Add-ons let you customise a comprehensive car insurance policy for your needs. Common examples include zero-depreciation cover, return-to-invoice, engine protection, roadside assistance and EMI-related covers.

Each add-on raises the premium a bit, so think of them as paid upgrades:

For a brand-new car, some owners consider zero depreciation and return-to-invoice in the early years, when the car’s value is highest.



If you drive mostly within the city and already have support, you may not need every roadside or convenience add-on.

4. Tune IDV and Deductibles to Balance Cost and Payout

Two technical choices have a big impact on your car insurance price:

Insured Declared Value (IDV) – roughly the market value of your car that the insurer uses to calculate own-damage premium and total-loss payouts.



○Higher IDV → higher premium but higher potential payout





○Lower IDV → lower premium but smaller payout if the car is stolen or written off



Deductibles – the portion of each claim you agree to pay from your pocket.



Opting for a higher voluntary deductible usually reduces your premium, because you share more of the claim cost.

5. Build and Protect Your No Claim Bonus From Year One

Many insurers reward claim-free years with a No Claim Bonus (NCB), a discount on the own-damage part of your renewal premium, often starting around 20% and increasing up to about 50% over successive claim-free years.

For a new owner, NCB is one of the strongest long-term tools to cut car insurance costs:

Avoid claiming for very small scratches or minor cosmetic repairs; those might cost less than the future NCB you lose.



Renew your car insurance policy on time so your NCB does not lapse.





If you sell your car, ask how you can transfer the accumulated NCB to your new car insurance.

6. Everyday Habits That Keep Your Car Insurance Policy Affordable

Beyond product choices, the way you use and protect your first car also affects premiums and future costs:

Drive carefully and follow traffic rules. Fewer accidents mean fewer claims and better NCB over time.

Park safely. Covered or secure parking lowers the risk of theft and damage.



Maintain the car regularly. A well-maintained car is less likely to suffer breakdowns that lead to claims.



Be honest on your proposal form. Wrong information about usage, modifications or previous claims can lead to disputes or claim rejection later, which indirectly raises your total cost of ownership.

7. Keep Your Policy “Clean”: Small Admin Choices That Prevent Extra Costs

A surprising amount of wasted money in first-time car insurance comes from avoidable admin mistakes and unclear policy details. Start by ensuring your proposal form matches reality: correct address/pincode, correct registration details, and accurate declared usage. Even small mismatches can create friction at claim time or force corrections later that delay service.

Next, store your policy PDF, claim helpline, and network garage list somewhere you can access fast (phone notes or email starred folder). When a repair is urgent, speed matters; delays can push you toward non-cashless repairs or rushed choices that cost more. You can consider researching reputable insurers such as HDFC ERGO Car Insurance to review coverage options, add-ons, and network garage support, so you can compare your choices and pick what fits your driving pattern.

8. Pay Attention to Policy Timing and Ownership Details

Insurance pricing can shift based on when you buy and how accurately details are recorded. Ensure the car’s registration, owner name, and financing status match your policy documents. Renew before expiry to avoid inspection delays and higher premiums, and keep your contact details updated.

Final Thoughts

Your first premium sets the tone, but it doesn’t lock your costs forever. Choose comprehensive protection thoughtfully, set IDV and deductibles to match your budget and risk comfort, and add only what you’ll genuinely use. Protect your No Claim Bonus by avoiding claims for tiny repairs and renewing on time. Over time, these small choices keep your cover strong while keeping the car insurance price under control. Revisit your policy every year, compare plans calmly, and confirm the cover still matches how and where you drive. A quick annual review can uncover better value without compromising protection.

Disclaimer:

This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute insurance, financial, or legal advice. Insurance products are subject to terms, conditions, exclusions, and regulatory approvals. Coverage, benefits, and premiums vary based on individual circumstances. Readers should review official policy documents and consult a licensed insurance advisor before purchasing any insurance product.