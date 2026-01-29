Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The leader of Russia's Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Thursday that he was opposed to talks on ending the Ukrainian conflict and the war must be fought to its conclusion.
