Carlsberg Reports Strong Annual Profits but Faces 2026 Challenges

Carlsberg's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

By Emma Rumney

Annual Profit Results

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating 5% rise in full-year operating profit, but warned it did not expect any improvements in a stubbornly difficult consumer environment.

Challenges Ahead for 2026

The world’s third-largest brewer behind Anheuser‑Busch InBev and Heineken reported organic operating profit of 13.99 billion Danish crowns ($2.22 billion) before special items. Analysts had expected 13.82 billion crowns, according to a company‑compiled consensus.

Strategic Focus on Costs

It forecast between 2% and 6% growth in its current financial year. Analysts on average currently expect over 5% growth versus their estimates for 2025.

Brewers such as Carlsberg have been struggling to grow sales volumes, hit by everything from bad weather to geopolitical uncertainty.

Carlsberg said it did not expect any change in the consumer environment in 2026 and would maintain a focus on costs.

The company, which owns brands including Kronenbourg 1664, Tuborg and Somersby, has outperformed some peers amid weak global beer demand, supported by its acquisition of Britvic, which completed last year and doubled the share of soft drinks in its portfolio to 30% of volumes.

The group has also tightened spending on travel, consultants and headcount to protect earnings while managing pressures ranging from subdued consumer demand to the effects of U.S. tariffs and the war in Ukraine.

CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen also pointed to the takeover of a soft drinks business in Central Asia and accelerated growth in India as supporting Carlsberg's performance.

"On the back of this, and supported by tight cost focus and our strong performance management processes, we achieved solid earnings growth," he said.

($1 = 6.3110 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Louise Heavens)