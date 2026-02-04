AMD's Frankfurt-listed shares fall after weaker sales
AMD shares dropped over 6% in Frankfurt due to a weaker sales forecast, raising concerns about its ability to compete with Nvidia in the AI market.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices shares fell over 6% in early Frankfurt trading on Wednesday after the company forecast a slight decline in quarterly revenue, raising concerns about whether it can effectively challenge Nvidia in the booming AI market.
The stock ended Tuesday's regular session down 1.7%. The shares have risen 13.1% so far this year
